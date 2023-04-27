Amazon is reporting better-than-expected earnings on the top and bottom lines. Shares are up 11%:

Looking at Intel's earnings, they too are beating expectations:

  • Earnings-per-share $-0.04 versus $-0.15 expected
  • Revenues $11.7 billion versus $11.04 billion expected
  • Midpoint revenue guide is $12 billion versus $11 billion expected

Shares of Intel are currently up around 2% in after-hours trading

Amgen earnings:

  • EPS $3.98 versus $3.85 expected
  • Revenues $6.11 billion versus expected $6.17 billion

Amgen shares

T-Mobile earnings:

  • Earnings-per-share $1.58 versus $1.48
  • Revenues $19.63 billion versus $19.81 billion

Shares of T-Mobile are trading down -1.29%