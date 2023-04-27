Amazon is reporting better-than-expected earnings on the top and bottom lines. Shares are up 11%:
Earnings
Read this Term-per-share $0.31 versus $0.21 expected
- revenues $127.4 billion versus $124.55 billion expected
- AWS +16% to $21.03 billion
- Q2 revenues $127 – $133 billion. Expected $129.83 billion
Share prices are up about 11%.
Looking at Intel's earnings, they too are beating expectations:
- Earnings-per-share $-0.04 versus $-0.15 expected
- Revenues $11.7 billion versus $11.04 billion expected
- Midpoint revenue guide is $12 billion versus $11 billion expected
Shares of Intel are currently up around 2% in after-hours trading
Amgen earnings:
- EPS $3.98 versus $3.85 expected
- Revenues $6.11 billion versus expected $6.17 billion
Amgen shares
T-Mobile earnings:
- Earnings-per-share $1.58 versus $1.48
- Revenues $19.63 billion versus $19.81 billion
Shares of T-Mobile are trading down -1.29%