Amazon is announcing an additional 9000 jobs. Back in January they announced an 18,000 cut in jobs. Amazon shares are trading at $96.74. Shares are down from an all-time high of $188.15 going back to November 19, 2021. The low price this year reached $81.37 on January 6 that tested the swing low going all back to March 16, 2020 at $81.26.

Looking at the daily chart below, the price of the stock moved back above its 100 day moving average last Thursday. That moving average comes in at $94.58. The low price today reach $95.64 before bouncing.