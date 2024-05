The FT is reporting that Amazon is halting orders for Nvidia "superchip" to await updated model.

The announcement has reversed the price of Nvidia in premarket trading. Shares were higher and above the all time high of $950 earlier today, but the price has turns reversed and trades down $-11.14 or -1.19% at $936.

NASDAQ futures are now implying a decline of -71 points. The Dow is up 30 points and the S&P index is down -7.75 points as implied by futures.