AMZN daily

Retail sales and spending numbers have shown a strong US consumer and Amazon backed that up with a strong quarter.

EPS 1.43 vs 1.14 est

Net income 15.3B vs 12.24B est

Sales 158.9B vs 157.2B est

Sees Q4 net sales 181.5B to 188.5B

Shares have jumped $10 to $198 on the results, which would put it at the highest since July.