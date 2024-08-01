AMZN after hours

Amazon shares are down 7.9% after earnings.

Amazon (AMZN) reported its Q2 2023 earnings after the bell on Thursday and they're a mixed bag:

EPS: $1.26 vs $1.04 expected

Revenue: $147.98B vs $148.78B expected

AWS net sales: $26.28B vs $25.98B expected

Key takeaways:

Strong bottom line performance with EPS beating estimates by $0.22

Revenue slightly missed expectations, coming in $800M below forecast

AWS continues to show robust growth, up 19% YoY to $26.3B

Amazon highlighted "continuing progress on continued reacceleration in AWS growth" and improvements "on a number of dimensions." The e-commerce giant's cloud division outperformed expectations, suggesting potential market share gains in the competitive cloud space.

Q3 outlook:

Net sales: $154B - $158.5B

Operating income: $11.5B - $15B

Why the selloff?

Revenue miss: Even though slight, any miss can spook investors in the current market. Potential growth concerns: The market may be pricing in slower growth expectations. High expectations: AMZN shares have had a strong run in 2023, setting a high bar for earnings. Profit-taking: Some investors might be using the mixed results as an opportunity to lock in gains.

On a second look, the solid earnings beat and positive AWS performance could provide support for AMZN shares in after-hours trading, despite the revenue miss.

Watch for analyst reactions and any comments on AI initiatives, which could be key drivers for future growth.