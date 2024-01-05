I haven't any further details at this stage.

Added:

Yonhap (South Korean media) cites 'the situation related to North Korean provocation'.

Yeonpyeong officials says the evacuation order was issued by South Korea's military

South Korea's military says a maritime strike on the island was being carried out.

Yeonpyeong, South Korea, lies just south of the maritime border line with North Korea, the hotly disputed Northern Limit Line (NLL).

Around 1300 people live on the island.

In November 2010, North Korean artillery shelled Yeonpyeong.