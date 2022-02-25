I mean, we already know the predisposition when it comes to China's relations with Russia and the West. But the fact is that Russia's move is certainly forcing China to "pick sides" even if it just means not doing anything and staying out of the picture.

The only notable response from China is that they are condemning sanctions as a means to resolve any geopolitical conflict and that pretty much tells you which side they are standing behind.

However, China has built up quite a solid repertoire with Europe in recent years - even if things aren't as well with the US. The whole Russia-Ukraine war risks throwing such cordial relations out of the window.

In turn, we could start to see tensions start to build again between China and the West in the years to come as such. Just a quick thought about the indirect consequences surrounding the current geopolitical situation.