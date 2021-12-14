The IEA revised its price outlook lower:

“Our oil price assumption (based on the forward curve) is roughly 15% lower for 2022 than in last month’s report,”

“Brent prices average $70.80/bbl in 2021 and $67.60/bbl in 2022.”

In brief the report highlighted:

Global oil demand expected to rise by 5.4 million barrels per day in 2021 and 3.3 million barrels per day in 2022 to hit pre-pandemic levels of 99.5 million barrels per day globally.

that's a revision down its outlook by 100,000 barrels per day for both the remainder of this year and 2022.

The rise in new Covid cases was expected to slow demand,but not completely derail it.

Production is poised to outpace demand from December,

upward trend would extend into 2022, the IEA citing the U.S., Canada and Brazil set to pump at their highest annual levels ever

“Saudi Arabia and Russia could also hit records if remaining OPEC+ cuts are fully unwound,” the IEA said. “In that case, global supply would soar by 6.4 mb/d next year compared with a 1.5 mb/d rise in 2021.”

