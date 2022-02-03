Greg posted the news Wednesday US time:

  • OPEC+ agreed to increase oil output by 400,000 BPD from March. That is as expected.

ANZ analysis:

  • OPEC+ alliance ... was quick to rubber-stamp the increase at its monthly meeting, suggesting there are no dissenting voices to the monthly 400kb/d increase agreed to last year.
  • There was some speculation that the group may increase more than 400kb/d. However, the fact that they only raised output by 50kb/d in January suggests there are deeper issues at play.
  • The group’s technical committee also warned that oil supplies will exceed demand by 1.3mb/d in 2022.

And on Iranian negotiations:

  • Iran suggested it was ready to boost output should US sanctions lifted. Iran’s Oil Minister, Javad Owji, said his country is ready to supply oil markets in the “fastest time”.
opec flag picture