U.S. officials are proposing to ease sanctions on Venezuela’s oil sector if the country moves towards free elections. \

If sanctions are eased it'd allow more US firms, and others, to import Venezuelan crude.

Media reports on this cite unnamed sources. It does make sense that the Biden administration would seek to allow further imports of oil from the country. Prior to sanction Venezuela was producing circa 2mn bbls/day, currently its around 750K

Venezualan President Maduro