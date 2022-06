Justin had the heads up here:

At the last meeting OPEC+ bumped up their output target by 648k bpd in July

from the initial plan of 432k bpd

Note that this plan expires in September

Expectations are low for any change in policy from the cartel and its associates (the "+" part is, basically, Russia). Capactity constraints are said to holding back increased production.

Biden heads to Saudi Arabia for talks in July.