Eurostoxx -1.1%

Germany DAX -1.3%

France CAC 40 -1.1%

UK FTSE -0.6%

Spain IBEX -0.7%

Italy FTSE MIB -0.8%

It's looking rough out there as the drop today looks to wipe out the weekly gains for European indices. US futures are also falling further now with S&P 500 futures now down 0.8% on the day, though owing more to a drag in tech shares.