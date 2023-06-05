The news ICYMI:

Goldman Sachs response, analysts there have a $95 forecast for December this year:

ANZ:

says the potential for a sharp oil price rally has risen sharply

analysts at the bank are maintaining their year-end target of $100 a barrel for Brent

add that gains in price may be limited in the short term until there are signs of tightening in the physical market

RBC:

say thatt Saudi Arabia has a track record of delivering on material cuts and that RBC therefore expect the full 1 million bpd unilateral cut to hit the market in July, "nearly doubling the true physical reduction we have seen from the producer group since October."

Oil price update: