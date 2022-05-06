After tumbling 5% yesterday, the NASDAQ index 9 minutes into the opening is trading down in additional 2% today. The S&P and Dow are also down with declines over 1% and those major indices.

A snapshot of the market 10 minutes into the opening is showing:

  • Dow industrial average -358.81 points or -1.09% at 32639.17
  • S&P index -52.93 points or -1.28% at 4093.93. The low price from May 2 reached 4062.51. The low was the lowest level since May 2021. The low price at the time reached 4056.88.
  • NASDAQ index -236.24 points or -1.92% at 12081.45. The price traded to the lowest level since November 30, 2020.
  • Russell 2000-25.96 points or -1.39% at 1845.18

Focus now turns to Fed speak 2 days after the FOMC decision where they raised rates by 50 basis points, with the Fed chair saying the Fed is not looking to raise rates by 75 basis points. The market disagrees as they price a 83% chance of a 75 basis point hike at the June meeting. Below is the schedule of Fed speakers today:

Here's the agenda:

  • 9:15 am ET Williams opening remarks at an event
  • 11 am ET Kashkari in a fireside chat
  • 3:20 pm ET Bostic in a commencement address
  • 7:15 pm ET Waller and Bullard on a panel
  • 8 pm ET Daly commencement address

In other markets as US stock trading gets underway shows:

In the US debt market, yields are off there high levels and mixed with the shorter end lower

  • 2 year 2.700%, -2.4 basis points
  • 5 year 3.034%, +0.9 basis points
  • 10 year 3.092%, +2.5 basis points
  • 30 year 3.182%, +2.2 basis points