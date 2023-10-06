...and the NASDAQ index erases losses and goes positive on the day/week

The NASDAQ index is now up 7 points or 0.05% at 13227.18. Since the index was unchanged at the close yesterday, it is now positive for the week.

The 10-year yield is down to 4.815%. That's still up 10 basis points, but off the high yield of 4.887%

The USD has given up some of its gains: