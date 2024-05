...and the NASDAQ index is now negative on the day. The index is down -7.5 points or -0.05%. At session highs index was up 194.84 points.

The S&P is now down -0.45%. The Dow industrial average is down over 500 points or -1.29% at 39159. Earlier this week, the price closed at 40,003.

US rates have stopped their rise, but the momentum to the downside has not subsided. 10 year yield +4.3 basis points of 4.476%. 2-year yield +5.3 basis points at 4.931%