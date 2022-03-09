And the squeeze is on.... (at least at the start of the day).

The major indices are sharply higher at the open as traders react to hopes for a shift toward a solution and Ukraine. Admittedly, the news is nothing new, but the markets are subject to sharp reactions on hopes, and overnight trading can exasperate the moves.

In addition, more economic pressures continue to be placed on Russia which at some point will hopefully have them calling "uncle".

Meanwhile, the West suffers from higher oil prices and commodity prices. However, there is silver linings in those markets today as

A snapshot of the other markets currently shows:

  • Spot gold $-65.07 or -3.17% at $1985.10
  • Spot silver is down $0.55 or -2.10% at $25.81
  • WTI crude oil is trading at $117.62, down $6.08
  • Bitcoin is up sharply at $42,111.46
  • two year yield is up 5.7 basis points at 1.66%
  • 10 year yield is up 6.2 basis points or 1.913%

A snapshot of the forex market has the EUR as the strongest of the majors, while the JPY and USD remain the weakest as risk on flows dominate.

Forex
The strongest to weakest currencies