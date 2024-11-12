And they are off...

US stocks are officially open and the major indices are marginally higher after closing at record levels yesterday. The Dow is higher. the S&P is trading above and below unchanged while the NASDAQ index is also trading above or below unchanged.

The small-cap Russell 2000 sniffed its all-time record high from November 2021, but is lower in early trading.

A snapshot of the market currently shows six minutes into the open is showing:

Dow industrial average +61.83 points or 0.14% at 44354.96

S&P index up 5.61 points or 0.09% at 6006.96

NASDAQ index up 12.46 points or 0.06% at 19311.22

The small-cap Russell 2000 is down -10.16 points or -0.42% had 2424.80.

SHopify shares are up over 20% after reporting that an expected earnings and revenues. Revenue growth marked its six consecutive quarter of greater than 25% revenue growth. Gross margins for the quarter was 51.7%.

Home Depot also reported earnings and it shares are currently up about 1% on the day

In the US debt market, yields are higher after traders for the day off yesterday in observance of Veterans Day.