The major indices are often running. Gains are seen across the board with the NASDAQ index leading the way. The Dow Industrial Average is working on its 14th day in a row to the upside. Its shares are up marginally.

A snapshot of the market shows:

Dow Industrial Average 100 points or 0.27% at 35620

S&P index up 38.4 points or 0.84% at 4605.46. The S&P is trading at a new high going back to March 2022

NASDAQ index up 204 points or 1.45% 14333.10.

The major indices are higher for the week as the clock ticks toward its end:

Dow Industrial Average is up 1.05%

S&P index is up 1.50%

NASDAQ index is up 2.16%

In the US at debt market, yields are higher after the better-than-expected data. Recall the Federal Reserve chair said that policy would be data dependent. The data today showed strong growth with GDP higher than expectations for the 2nd quarter at 2.4%. Initial jobless claims show continued job strength, and durable goods orders showed the purchase of large ticket items is strong.