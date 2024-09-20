And they're off....

The US stock market is open and the major indices are marginally lower to start the trading day after sharp gains yesterday. They snapshot of the market currently shows:

Dow industrial average -113.26 points or -0.27% at 41911.93. Yesterday they Dow closed at a new record level.

S&P index -12.8% points or -0.22% at 5700.04. The S&P index also closed at a new record level yesterday.

NASDAQ index -5.33 points or -0.03% at 18008.65.

For the trading week the major indices are higher: