As London/European traders look to exit for the day, stocks have turned back to the downside. The S&P is now trading in negative territory by -4.25 points or -0.06%. The NASDAQ index is still higher but only by 21.24 points or 0.12% at 16766. The high price reached 16895 on the last hourly bar..

There was a report that Iran could attack Israel in less than 24 hours.

Meanwhile, major European indices are closing for the day with mixed results: