New settings are in place for vaccinated international travellers arriving in Victoria,:

  • will no longer need to self-quarantine for 72 hours.

Also:

  • all fully vaccinated international travellers coming into Victoria will be required to self-quarantine on arrival, get a PCR test within 24 hours, and stay isolated until they receive a negative result.
  • Travellers are required to get another PCR test between days five and seven after arrival (but don’t have to isolate while waiting for that result).
  • 14-day mandatory hotel quarantine still applies for unvaccinated adult travellers.

Victoria is Australia's second-most populous state.

