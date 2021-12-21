New settings are in place for vaccinated international travellers arriving in Victoria,:
- will no longer need to self-quarantine for 72 hours.
Also:
- all fully vaccinated international travellers coming into Victoria will be required to self-quarantine on arrival, get a PCR test within 24 hours, and stay isolated until they receive a negative result.
- Travellers are required to get another PCR test between days five and seven after arrival (but don’t have to isolate while waiting for that result).
- 14-day mandatory hotel quarantine still applies for unvaccinated adult travellers.
Victoria is Australia's second-most populous state.