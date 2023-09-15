Happy Friday.
China released better than expected economic data earlier today and that has helped to boost broader sentiment. The mood will be challenged again with a series of US economic indicators today and a lower-tier release from Canada.
8:30 am ET
- Empire Fed
- Import/export prices
- Canadian manufacturing sales
9:15 am ET
- Industrial production
10 am ET
- UMich consumer sentiment preliminary
Data has roundly beaten expectations since the miss on non-farm payrolls on Sept 1. That has the market feeling good about a soft landing. For more, see the economic calendar.