SPX daily

On the day:

S&P 500 +0.8%

Nasdaq Comp +1.0%

DJIA +0.5%

Russell 2000 +0.7%

Toronto TSX Comp -0.3%.

Breadth was better today than it was late last week but it was chipmakers Broadcom, Qualcom and Micron leading the way with some help from Tesla and Apple. Nvidia gained just 0.1% in a rare day of underperformance for the superstar stock.

Still, five stocks account for 60% of the year-to-date gain in the S&P 500.