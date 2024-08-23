BOJ commentary is in the spotlight to start the day. Ueda is the main man appearing in parliament and he is doing his job to keep the calm in markets. USD/JPY is down on the day though, but it also owes to some slight softness in the dollar in general.

After keeping steadier yesterday amid a stronger US PMI data here, the dollar is slipping back into old habits today.

US futures are also seen higher while bond yields are down slightly, so that sums up the market mood as we count down to Fed chair Powell's appearance later today. Overall, it fits with the theme that we've seen for the majority of the week thus far.

In European trading, there won't be much on the agenda to shake things up. As such, markets will be left to their own devices before aiming scrutiny at Powell before the weekend comes along.

0645 GMT - France August business confidence

