The US CPI report yesterday here provided some reason for a push and pull in markets but ultimately, the dollar settled higher as it continues its post-election momentum. It's tough to fight that especially with dollar bulls also seeking out key technical breaks on the charts. And the greenback is once again keeping a little firmer today:

EUR/USD is holding at its lowest levels this year after the break below the April low of 1.0601 overnight. Meanwhile, USD/JPY had a brief brush against 156.00 earlier as it eyes further gains alongside an uptick in Treasury yields.

Elsewhere, GBP/USD is closing in on its August low of 1.2665 while USD/CAD is up to its highest levels since 2020 in a push above 1.4000. It's all about the dollar as it rampages on in the post-election period.

Looking to the session ahead, there isn't anything on the agenda in Europe to shake up that sentiment. All eyes will once again fall on more US data later in the day to perhaps add to the mix. Otherwise, the euphoria from Trump trades is still very much permeating across broader markets with Bitcoin also hoping to firmly clear $90,000 since yesterday.

0800 GMT - Spain October final CPI figures

1000 GMT - Eurozone Q3 GDP second estimate

1000 GMT - Eurozone September industrial production

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.