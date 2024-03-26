Major currencies are in a bit of a rut so far today, seeing little changes overall. That comes after the dollar was down slightly yesterday, now checking back against some key technical lines as noted here. Besides that, equities are pretty much consolidating at the highs ahead of month-end and quarter end. And Treasury yields are also holding up, with 10-year yields near 4.24% on the week.

With little on the data docket to really impact things, traders will be left to their own devices once again in trading today. The agenda for the week might pick up in the days ahead but it definitely won't be the sort of volatile and hectic one that we got last week.

For now, the dollar has been checked back after the gains late last week. Traders will have to reassess the situation but month-end and quarter-end flows in the days ahead could make things a bit messy. So, just be mindful of that.

0700 GMT - Germany April GfK consumer sentiment

0800 GMT - Spain Q4 final GDP figures

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.