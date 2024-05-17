The dollar continues to keep steadier after finding a bit of a footing in trading yesterday. A lack of follow through after the US CPI data on Wednesday is still keeping markets in a more pensive mood for now.

And there won't be much in the session ahead to really shake things up. In terms of major releases, we'll have the Eurozone CPI figures for April but these will be the final readings. So, that should just reaffirm that the ECB is on track for a rate cut in June.

Besides that, traders will be left to their own devices in figuring out the post-CPI musings to end the week. As a note, do be mindful that it is a bank holiday on Monday next week for key parts of Europe like France and Germany. But markets will still be up and running, just with reduced liquidity.

0900 GMT - Eurozone April final CPI figures

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.