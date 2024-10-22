The major stock indices had another mixed close with the S&P and Dow industrial average lower while the NASDAQ index rose modestly:

Dow industrial average -6.71 points or -0.02% and 42924.89

S&P index -2.78 points or -0.05% and 5851.20.

NASDAQ index up 33.12 points or 0.18% at 18573.13

Russell 2000 down -8.18 points or -0.37% at 2231.52

Texas Instruments reported better than expected EPS and revenues after the close but therefore guidance was week. As a result the stock is down -0.54% in volatile trading.

EPS $1.47 versus $1.38 estimate

Revenues $2.17 billion versus $2.12 billion

Sees Q4 revenues at $3.7 billion – $4 billion versus expected $4.08 billion

Starbucks preliminary Q4 earnings-per-share are coming in weaker than expectations:

EPS $0.80 versus $1.03 expected

Revenues $9.1 billion

Shares are trading down -2.81%

Seagate technologies:

EPS $1.58 versus $1.47 expected

Revenue $2.17 billion versus $2.12 billion estimate

In other news McDonald's is being linked to a severe E. coli outbreak with one person dead and 10 others hospitalized.