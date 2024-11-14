Still no efforts from Japan to talk up the yen.
The USD is stronger pretty much everywhere.
USD/JPY has pooped above 156.00 and its straddling thereabouts as I post.
No fresh news apart from whats been posted. Not that any is needed right now.
