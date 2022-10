The morning move of around 400 pips was more suggestive of intervention by Japanese officials, so this "little" 100 pips move pales in comparison. It's a volatile trading period for the currency as we continue to deal with potential and suspected intervention from Japan. However, it looks like the bulls aren't being shy to tell it straight to their faces that whatever move is going to be challenged so long as the fundamental narrative remains unchanged.

