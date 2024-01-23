It's been a rather dull start to the week for European traders, with no major economic releases to deal with so far. Today will be no different but things should pick up with PMI data tomorrow and then the ECB on Thursday.

Given the lack of data releases, the focus of the session will be more on risk sentiment and bond market developments once again. But for today, there is the added spice of China's ¥1 trillion stock market rescue package. That is helping to pin the dollar a little lower on the day while propping up the antipodean currencies.

In other markets, bonds aren't doing all too much to start the new week as we await more key central bank meetings to come. Meanwhile, US stocks remain buoyed as the S&P 500 is keeping at fresh all-time highs above 4,800. That will also be a driving factor for flows in trading this week.

I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.