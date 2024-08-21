The Japanese yen remains a little swingy but less so than in the days before at least. The rest of the major currencies bloc is trapped in narrow ranges as we look to European trading later. So far on the day, the changes are light as seen with dollar pairs below.

In general, the dollar is still under pressure with some key boundaries being pushed on the charts as noted here.

The FOMC meeting minutes is the notable item on the agenda today but there won't be anything in Europe to catch markets' attention. All the focus will be on tomorrow with PMI data before we get to the Jackson Hole symposium later in the week. Fed chair Powell's speech is the one that everyone is waiting for.

1100 GMT - US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 16 August

