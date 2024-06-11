The day ends with another record close for both the S&P and the Nasdaq. Both those indices moved higher into the close and closed at session highs. The Dow and small-cap Russell 2000 closed lower on the day.
At the close:
- Dow Industrial Average was felt -120.64 points or -0.31% at 38747.43
- S&P index rose 14.53 points or 0.27% at 5375.31
- NASDAQ index rose 151.02 points or 0.88% at 17343.55
The small-cap Russell 2000 fell minus 7.26 points or -0.36% at 2024.34
Apple rose sharply on a delayed reaction to the Worldwide Developers Conference yesterday. Shares closed up $14.03 or 7.26%, extending to new all-time highs at $207.15.
Shares of Nvidia took a breather with a decline of -0.72%.
Other winners today included:
- GameStop Corp (GME): +22.71%
- AMC Entertainment (AMC): +10.83%
- Apple (AAPL): +7.25%
- First Solar (FSLR): +5.26%
- Palantir (PLTR): +3.13%
- CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD): +2.69%
- Snap (SNAP): +2.63%
- Broadcom (AVGO): +1.52%
- Uber Tech (UBER): +1.45%
- Roblox (RBLX): +1.40%
- Rocket (RKT): +1.39%
- General Motors (GM): +1.35%
- Snowflake (SNOW): +1.33%
- Corning (GLW): +1.33%
- Shopify Inc (SHOP): +1.30%
Losers today included number of financials. A view of some of the losers today included:
- Citigroup, -3.73%
- PayPal, -3.46%
- American Express, -3.40%
- Deutsche Bank, -3.29%
- Grayscale Bitcoin ETF, -328%
- J.P. Morgan, -2.63%
- Super Micro Computer, -2.45%
- Boeing, -2.43%
- Delta, -2.40%
- Ford, -2.18%