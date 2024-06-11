The day ends with another record close for both the S&P and the Nasdaq. Both those indices moved higher into the close and closed at session highs. The Dow and small-cap Russell 2000 closed lower on the day.

At the close:

Dow Industrial Average was felt -120.64 points or -0.31% at 38747.43

S&P index rose 14.53 points or 0.27% at 5375.31

NASDAQ index rose 151.02 points or 0.88% at 17343.55

The small-cap Russell 2000 fell minus 7.26 points or -0.36% at 2024.34

Apple rose sharply on a delayed reaction to the Worldwide Developers Conference yesterday. Shares closed up $14.03 or 7.26%, extending to new all-time highs at $207.15.

Shares of Nvidia took a breather with a decline of -0.72%.

Other winners today included:

GameStop Corp (GME): +22.71%

AMC Entertainment (AMC): +10.83%

Apple (AAPL): +7.25%

First Solar (FSLR): +5.26%

Palantir (PLTR): +3.13%

CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD): +2.69%

Snap (SNAP): +2.63%

Broadcom (AVGO): +1.52%

Uber Tech (UBER): +1.45%

Roblox (RBLX): +1.40%

Rocket (RKT): +1.39%

General Motors (GM): +1.35%

Snowflake (SNOW): +1.33%

Corning (GLW): +1.33%

Shopify Inc (SHOP): +1.30%

Losers today included number of financials. A view of some of the losers today included: