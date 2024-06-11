The day ends with another record close for both the S&P and the Nasdaq. Both those indices moved higher into the close and closed at session highs. The Dow and small-cap Russell 2000 closed lower on the day.

At the close:

  • Dow Industrial Average was felt -120.64 points or -0.31% at 38747.43
  • S&P index rose 14.53 points or 0.27% at 5375.31
  • NASDAQ index rose 151.02 points or 0.88% at 17343.55

The small-cap Russell 2000 fell minus 7.26 points or -0.36% at 2024.34

Apple rose sharply on a delayed reaction to the Worldwide Developers Conference yesterday. Shares closed up $14.03 or 7.26%, extending to new all-time highs at $207.15.

Shares of Nvidia took a breather with a decline of -0.72%.

Other winners today included:

  • GameStop Corp (GME): +22.71%
  • AMC Entertainment (AMC): +10.83%
  • Apple (AAPL): +7.25%
  • First Solar (FSLR): +5.26%
  • Palantir (PLTR): +3.13%
  • CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD): +2.69%
  • Snap (SNAP): +2.63%
  • Broadcom (AVGO): +1.52%
  • Uber Tech (UBER): +1.45%
  • Roblox (RBLX): +1.40%
  • Rocket (RKT): +1.39%
  • General Motors (GM): +1.35%
  • Snowflake (SNOW): +1.33%
  • Corning (GLW): +1.33%
  • Shopify Inc (SHOP): +1.30%

Losers today included number of financials. A view of some of the losers today included:

  • Citigroup, -3.73%
  • PayPal, -3.46%
  • American Express, -3.40%
  • Deutsche Bank, -3.29%
  • Grayscale Bitcoin ETF, -328%
  • J.P. Morgan, -2.63%
  • Super Micro Computer, -2.45%
  • Boeing, -2.43%
  • Delta, -2.40%
  • Ford, -2.18%