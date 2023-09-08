This continues from yesterday: China has widened existing curbs on use of iPhones by state employees - report

The report here highlights that an employee at a state-owned company in Beijing said she received a confidential notice in early September on restricting the use of iPhones at work. Adding that the ban will apply to departments involved in trade secrets from 1 October and to all employees from 1 March next year.

The latest notice also appears to cover restricting the use of Apple Watch and AirPod wireless earphones, preventing employees from bringing those to the workplace.

This is a big blow to Apple as China is one of its major market segments and just adds to the dour mood in stocks at the moment. Let's see if the iPhone 15 announcement next week can turn their fortunes around.