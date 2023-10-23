The major stock indices are once again lower on the day. The broader S&P and NASDAQ index are working on their 5th consecutive day to the downside. The NASDAQ has shed near another 100 points or -0.77%. This week, 4 of the "Magnificent 7" are announcing earnings ( Microsoft, Amazon, Meta, and Alphabet all on tap).

A snapshot of the market 8 minutes into the open is showing:

  • Dow industrial average at -208.87 points or -0.63% at 32918.42
  • S&P index -25.77 points or -0.61% at 4198.38
  • NASDAQ index -92.56 points or -0.71% at 12891.25.

Speaking of the Magnificent 4 schedule for release this week:

  • Microsoft is down -0.15%
  • Meta is down -0.12%
  • Alphabet is down -0.42%
  • Amazon is down -0.54%

The full schedule of the big names announcing this week include:

Monday:

  • Phillips*
  • Logitech

Tuesday:

  • Coca-Cola*
  • Verizon*
  • GE*
  • 3M*
  • GM*
  • Microsoft
  • Alphabet
  • Visa
  • Texas Instruments

Wednesday:

  • Boeing*
  • T-Mobile*
  • Hilton*
  • General Dynamics*
  • Meta
  • IBM
  • servicenow

Thursday:

  • Altria*
  • Southwest*
  • Northrup Grumman*
  • Merck*
  • Amazon
  • Intel
  • Ford
  • Chipotle

Friday:

  • Exxon Mobil*
  • Chevron*
  • Phillips 66*
  • Colgate-Palmolive*

In the US debt market, the yields are higher with the 10 year toying with the 5% level:

  • 2-year yield 5.109% +2.6 basis points
  • 5-year yield 4.903% +4.2 basis points
  • 10-year yield 4.973% +5.0 basis points
  • 30 year yield 5.130% +4.5 basis points