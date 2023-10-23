The major stock indices are once again lower on the day. The broader S&P and NASDAQ index are working on their 5th consecutive day to the downside. The NASDAQ has shed near another 100 points or -0.77%. This week, 4 of the "Magnificent 7" are announcing earnings ( Microsoft, Amazon, Meta, and Alphabet all on tap).
A snapshot of the market 8 minutes into the open is showing:
- Dow industrial average at -208.87 points or -0.63% at 32918.42
- S&P index -25.77 points or -0.61% at 4198.38
- NASDAQ index -92.56 points or -0.71% at 12891.25.
Speaking of the Magnificent 4 schedule for release this week:
- Microsoft is down -0.15%
- Meta is down -0.12%
- Alphabet is down -0.42%
- Amazon is down -0.54%
The full schedule of the big names announcing this week include:
Monday:
- Phillips*
- Logitech
Tuesday:
- Coca-Cola*
- Verizon*
- GE*
- 3M*
- GM*
- Microsoft
- Alphabet
- Visa
- Texas Instruments
Wednesday:
- Boeing*
- T-Mobile*
- Hilton*
- General Dynamics*
- Meta
- IBM
- servicenow
Thursday:
- Altria*
- Southwest*
- Northrup Grumman*
- Merck*
- Amazon
- Intel
- Ford
- Chipotle
Friday:
- Exxon Mobil*
- Chevron*
- Phillips 66*
- Colgate-Palmolive*
In the US debt market, the yields are higher with the 10 year toying with the 5% level:
- 2-year yield 5.109% +2.6 basis points
- 5-year yield 4.903% +4.2 basis points
- 10-year yield 4.973% +5.0 basis points
- 30 year yield 5.130% +4.5 basis points