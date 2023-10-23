The major stock indices are once again lower on the day. The broader S&P and NASDAQ index are working on their 5th consecutive day to the downside. The NASDAQ has shed near another 100 points or -0.77%. This week, 4 of the "Magnificent 7" are announcing earnings ( Microsoft, Amazon, Meta, and Alphabet all on tap).

A snapshot of the market 8 minutes into the open is showing:

Dow industrial average at -208.87 points or -0.63% at 32918.42

S&P index -25.77 points or -0.61% at 4198.38

NASDAQ index -92.56 points or -0.71% at 12891.25.

Speaking of the Magnificent 4 schedule for release this week:

Microsoft is down -0.15%

Meta is down -0.12%

Alphabet is down -0.42%

Amazon is down -0.54%

The full schedule of the big names announcing this week include:

Monday:

Phillips*

Logitech

Tuesday:

Coca-Cola*

Verizon*

GE*

3M*

GM*

Microsoft

Alphabet

Visa

Texas Instruments

Wednesday:

Boeing*

T-Mobile*

Hilton*

General Dynamics*

Meta

IBM

servicenow

Thursday:

Altria*

Southwest*

Northrup Grumman*

Merck*

Amazon

Intel

Ford

Chipotle

Friday:

Exxon Mobil*

Chevron*

Phillips 66*

Colgate-Palmolive*

In the US debt market, the yields are higher with the 10 year toying with the 5% level: