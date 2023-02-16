Earlier posts are here on the Australian jobs report for January:
Australia January Employment change -11.5K (expected +20K) Unemployment rate 3.7% (3.5%)
AUD/USD lower after the January employment report showed jobs down, unemployment rate up
ANZ:
We continue to expect the labour market will remain very tight through 2023.
- Labour demand remains very strong. There were 444,200 job vacancies nationally in November (around double pre-pandemic) and almost 90% of firms couldn’t hire enough workers in Q4 according to NAB (Figure below).
- Strong seasonal factors look to have contributed to the weakness in January.
- We expect a return to solid employment growth in February.
We do not expect unemployment to rise rapidly.