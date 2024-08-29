- Prior month 27.1
- Own activity 37.1 versus 16.3 last month. 7-year high
- Experienced own activity rose 1 point to -21, remaining weak.
- Confidence and activity expectations were high even before the Reserve Bank's OCR cut.
- Pricing intentions increased 3 points to 41% of firms planning price hikes in the next three months.
- Planned price increase rose from 1.4% to 1.6%.
- Inflation expectations fell from 3.2% to 2.9%, the first sub-3% reading since July 2021.
The 50.7 is the highest since May 2014
This is a strong number. Below are the different components.