Prior month 27.1

Own activity 37.1 versus 16.3 last month. 7-year high

Experienced own activity rose 1 point to -21, remaining weak.

Confidence and activity expectations were high even before the Reserve Bank's OCR cut.

Pricing intentions increased 3 points to 41% of firms planning price hikes in the next three months.

Planned price increase rose from 1.4% to 1.6%.

Inflation expectations fell from 3.2% to 2.9%, the first sub-3% reading since July 2021.

The 50.7 is the highest since May 2014

This is a strong number. Below are the different components.