ANZ chief executive Shayne Elliott writing on the bank's website.

Is not seeing the current crisis as being on par with the GFC:

“When you really get the microscope out, the causes and what’s going on here are really, really different than the GFC. The GFC was fundamentally a crisis around the quality of assets and the loans that banks make, and that’s not what the risk is here. This is a different issue”

Says the troubles at banks is due to rising rates:

“This is really to do with the global war on inflation and how central banks are raising rates very quickly in order to combat that, and that has casualties.”

“Every five to 10 years there’s something going on in the world. And so we shouldn’t be surprised, in a funny way, that things like this happen. It’s too early to call it – I mean, it’s a crisis for some, obviously – but is it a financial crisis, who knows? Does it have the potential to be one? Yes, it does”

ANZ are on of Australia's 'big four' banks.