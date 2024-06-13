ANZ comments and forecast on oil via Reuters report:

"we expect OPEC’s supply policy to remain sensitive to (oil) market fundamentals"

"if demand fails to grow as they expect, they are likely to delay the phasing out of the group of eight’s voluntary 2.2mb/d cuts" for oil

"the likelihood of (oil) prices pushing above $100/bbl for a sustained period has diminished greatly"

"we maintain our 12-month (oil) price target of $95/bbl"

"combination of improving market fundamentals, elevated geopolitical risks and a more positive economic backdrop should lift the Brent crude oil price above USD85/bbl, a level it has failed to breach over the past six weeks "

"the prospect of even further tightness in the (oil) market should see a drawdown in inventories during the second half of the year "

