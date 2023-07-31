A note from ANZ on India's demand for commodities:
- “India’s demand for commodities is slated to grow rapidly, supported by favorable demographics, urbanization, the expansion of manufacturing and exports and the build-up of infrastructure”
- ANZ point to India's rate of urbanisation growing, fuelling demand for industrial metals, energy
- ANZ estimate demand growth for major commodities such as oil, coal, gas, copper, is to rise, vs. slowing rate of demand growth in China
- ANZ caution that for aluminium and steel the rise in demand will not be as noticeable compared to that from China