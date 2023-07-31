A note from ANZ on India's demand for commodities:

“India’s demand for commodities is slated to grow rapidly, supported by favorable demographics, urbanization, the expansion of manufacturing and exports and the build-up of infrastructure”

ANZ point to India's rate of urbanisation growing, fuelling demand for industrial metals, energy

ANZ estimate demand growth for major commodities such as oil, coal, gas, copper, is to rise, vs. slowing rate of demand growth in China

ANZ caution that for aluminium and steel the rise in demand will not be as noticeable compared to that from China