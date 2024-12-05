AUD/NZD daily

ANZ recommends going long AUD/NZD in early 2025, anticipating AUD outperformance driven by diverging monetary policies, growth dynamics, and New Zealand's diminishing carry advantage.

Key Points:

Year-End Weakness in AUD/NZD: Seasonal factors and risk sentiment tend to drive AUD/NZD lower into year-end. Strong NZD demand from seasonal exporter flows in November and December typically supports the NZD.

Medium-Term Trade Opportunity: Current levels around 1.08 present an opportunity to establish long positions in AUD/NZD. Target range: 1.10 and above in 2025.

Monetary Policy Divergence: ANZ expects the RBNZ to cut rates earlier and more aggressively than the RBA : RBNZ: 50bp cut expected in February 2025, with a total rate of 3.4% by end-2025. RBA: Rate cuts to begin in May 2025, with a total of only 50bp, leaving the policy rate at 3.8% by end-2025.

Relative Economic Growth: Australia’s GDP outlook appears more optimistic than New Zealand's: RBA forecasts moderate growth, while RBNZ anticipates a Q3 contraction of -0.2% q/q before mild recovery. Australia's smaller current account deficit also supports the AUD.



Conclusion:

While seasonal factors and risk sentiment may temporarily weaken AUD/NZD into year-end, ANZ sees this as an opportunity to build long positions around 1.08, targeting 1.10 and above in 2025. Diverging monetary policy and stronger Australian growth dynamics provide a robust foundation for AUD outperformance.

