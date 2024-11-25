ANZ highlights that the upcoming RBNZ meeting is unlikely to spark a positive shift for the NZD. Market expectations of a 50bp rate cut align with ongoing dovish policy trends, keeping downside pressure on the NZD against the USD and AUD. While year-end seasonality could provide some upside, near-term prospects remain neutral to negative.
Key Points:
RBNZ Meeting Expectations:
- ANZ expects a 50bp rate cut, consistent with market pricing.
- Recent RBNZ meetings have been NZD-negative, with even “hawkish” surprises yielding only brief gains.
- A more dovish result, such as a 75bp cut, could result in a 1% or more decline in NZD/USD.
Economic Backdrop:
- New Zealand’s activity data, including PMI and PSI, remains soft despite slight improvements from June cycle lows.
- Positive surprises in Q3 GDP and employment data have not changed the broader trend of economic weakness, supporting further RBNZ rate cuts.
NZD Performance:
- Downward pressure on NZD/USD and AUD/NZD is likely to persist, with AUD/NZD expected to hold above 1.10.
- Year-end seasonality could provide some upside for the NZD, but current market conditions remain unfavorable for sustained gains.
Conclusion:
ANZ remains neutral to negative on the NZD heading into the November RBNZ meeting. While a 50bp rate cut is expected to have a limited impact, the dovish policy outlook and weak economic data keep downside risks intact. Any potential NZD upside into year-end will likely be constrained by the challenging market backdrop.
