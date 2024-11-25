ANZ highlights that the upcoming RBNZ meeting is unlikely to spark a positive shift for the NZD. Market expectations of a 50bp rate cut align with ongoing dovish policy trends, keeping downside pressure on the NZD against the USD and AUD. While year-end seasonality could provide some upside, near-term prospects remain neutral to negative.

Key Points:

RBNZ Meeting Expectations: ANZ expects a 50bp rate cut, consistent with market pricing. Recent RBNZ meetings have been NZD-negative, with even “hawkish” surprises yielding only brief gains. A more dovish result, such as a 75bp cut, could result in a 1% or more decline in NZD/USD.

Economic Backdrop: New Zealand’s activity data, including PMI and PSI, remains soft despite slight improvements from June cycle lows. Positive surprises in Q3 GDP and employment data have not changed the broader trend of economic weakness, supporting further RBNZ rate cuts.

NZD Performance: Downward pressure on NZD/USD and AUD/NZD is likely to persist, with AUD/NZD expected to hold above 1.10. Year-end seasonality could provide some upside for the NZD, but current market conditions remain unfavorable for sustained gains.



Conclusion:

ANZ remains neutral to negative on the NZD heading into the November RBNZ meeting. While a 50bp rate cut is expected to have a limited impact, the dovish policy outlook and weak economic data keep downside risks intact. Any potential NZD upside into year-end will likely be constrained by the challenging market backdrop.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus. For a limited time, get a 7 day free trial, basic for $79 per month and premium at $109 per month. Get it here.