EPS:

$2.10 (vs. est $1.90)

Revenue:

$123.95b (vs. est $119.05b)

iPhone Revenue

$71.6b (vs. est $67.7b)

Service Revenue

$19.5b (vs. est $18.6b)

AAPL noted very significant global supply chain disruption, which weighed in particular of iPad. Added that this issue is receding.

AAPL shares are higher in after hours trading.