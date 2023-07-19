Apple has reportedly developed an internal AI bot similar to OpenAI's ChatGPT, as it aims to advance its own generative artificial intelligence capabilities. Codenamed 'Ajax', this large language model framework is part of Apple's bid to keep pace with the developments made by organizations like OpenAI, according to a report by Bloomberg. The move indicates Apple's interest in utilizing AI technologies to foster internal innovation and potentially enhance customer experiences in the future.

Apple shares are currently trading up $4.14 or 2.13% at $197.79. The high price spiked to $198.19. Meanwhile, Microsoft is down -$2.89 or -0.80% at $356.74, and Google is down $0.83 or -0.67% $122.91

The major indices remain positive on the day. The Dow industrial average is working on at 8th straight day to the upside while the S&P and NASDAQ are up 7 of the last 8 trading days: