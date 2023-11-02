AI image

Apple (AAPL) Q3 2023: BEAT Adj. EPS: $1.46 (BEAT, expected: $1.39) Revenue: $89.5 billion billion (BEAT, expected: $4.86 billion) Product revenues: MISS $67.18 billion versus $67.82 billion expected iPhone: BEAT $43.81 billion versus $43.73 billion expected Mac revenues MISS $7.61 billion versus $8.76 billion expected Wearables home, and accessories MISS $9.32 billion versus $9.41 billion expected Services revenue $22.31 billion versus $21.37 billion expected (+16% year on year) China MISS $15.08 billion versus $17.01 billion expected



Apple shares are trading down $2.65 or -1.44% at $174.70

CEO Cook says: