  • Apple (AAPL) Q3 2023: BEAT

    • Adj. EPS: $1.46 (BEAT, expected: $1.39)
    • Revenue: $89.5 billion billion (BEAT, expected: $4.86 billion)
    • Product revenues: MISS $67.18 billion versus $67.82 billion expected
    • iPhone: BEAT $43.81 billion versus $43.73 billion expected
    • Mac revenues MISS $7.61 billion versus $8.76 billion expected
    • Wearables home, and accessories MISS $9.32 billion versus $9.41 billion expected
    • Services revenue $22.31 billion versus $21.37 billion expected (+16% year on year)
    • China MISS $15.08 billion versus $17.01 billion expected

Apple shares are trading down $2.65 or -1.44% at $174.70

CEO Cook says:

  • iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max models are supply constrained,
  • Cook does not expect to reach supply demand balance during current quarter
  • Expects Mac sales to improve in the current quarter

  • September quarter revenue record for iPhone

  • All-time revenue record in services