Apple earnings Earnings A company’s earnings represent its profits or net benefits as a result of its operation.Earnings are the net benefits of a corporation's operation. Earnings can be calculated as EBIT, i.e. earnings before interest and taxes, and EBITDA, i.e. earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization.Earnings are valuable tools for investors of company shares as they can often highlight a company’s financial standing and performance. Better performances can result in strengthened share price A company’s earnings represent its profits or net benefits as a result of its operation.Earnings are the net benefits of a corporation's operation. Earnings can be calculated as EBIT, i.e. earnings before interest and taxes, and EBITDA, i.e. earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization.Earnings are valuable tools for investors of company shares as they can often highlight a company’s financial standing and performance. Better performances can result in strengthened share price Read this Term beat on the top and bottom line:

EPS $1.52 versus $1.43 expected

revenues $94.84 billion versus $92.97 billion expected

Gross margins 44.3% versus 44.1%

Buybacks $90 billion as expected

Dividend increases 4% to $0.24

iPhone revenues $51.33 billion versus $48.84 billion estimate

iPad revenues of $6.67 billion versus $6.69 billion expected

Wearables home and accessories $8.76 billion versus $8.51 billion expected

Services revenue $20.9 billion versus $21.1 billion estimate

Mac revenues $7.17 billion versus $7.74 billion expected

Apple has a cash pile of $166.3 billion versus $165.5 billion last quarter

Tim Cook says on India:

"The dynamism of the market really comes out there. And I do think that India is at the tipping point, and it feels good to be part of it"

Shares of Apple are trading at $167.62 up from $165.76 at the close. The 100 hour moving average has been rebroken at $166.62. Earlier today, the price tested its 200 hour moving average (green line in the chart below) and found willing buyers against them moving average level.

Moving back above the 100 hour moving average tilts the technical bias back to the upside.

Apple shares are trading back above the 100 hour MA

