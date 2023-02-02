>
Apple EPS $1.88 versus $1.94 on revenues of $117.15B versus estimate of $121.4B
Apple EPS $1.88 versus $1.94 on revenues of $117.15B versus estimate of $121.4B
-
Apple earnings miss for the first time since 2016
Apple earnings show
- EPS $1.88 versus $1.94 estimate
- Revenues $117.15 billion versus estimate of $121.4 billion
- Apple shares closed at $150.66 above its 200 day moving average $147.99. After the earnings the price is down at $143.80, and back below its 200 day moving average. The 100 day moving average is at $142.89
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
Tags
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
Most Popular
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW