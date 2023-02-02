Apple earnings show

  • EPS $1.88 versus $1.94 estimate
  • Revenues $117.15 billion versus estimate of $121.4 billion
  • Apple shares closed at $150.66 above its 200 day moving average $147.99. After the earnings the price is down at $143.80, and back below its 200 day moving average. The 100 day moving average is at $142.89