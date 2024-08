According to Nikkei, Apple orders over 10% more iPhones versus last year. The phones this year will be AI equipped, but not ready until later in the year.

Apple told suppliers to prepare for 88 – 90 million iPhones versus approximately 80 million.

According to sources, the expectations is for four new iPhones, two, or possibly three, new Apple Watches and perhaps AirPods fourth-generation. The product launch will take place on September 9 in time for the holiday buying season.