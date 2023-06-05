Apple shares have given up their gains in trade marginally lower by about $0.30 or -0.17% to they announced their Vision Pro VR product. The decline is also sent the NASDAQ index into negative territory. It currently is down -27.10 points or -0.21%.

Apple

The product - and advancement to their operating systems and other products - is impressive but it is still hard to see people immersing themselves in an alternative reality environment easily and affordably. Having said that, Apple has a way of influencing and creating demand. In doing so, they create an entire ecosystem that supports multi-products and applications.

Starting Price: $3499 and will be available next year and only to the US at first.

UPDATE: Apple shares are now down $-1.89 or -1.02% at $179.05