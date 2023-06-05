Apple shares have given up their gains in trade marginally lower by about $0.30 or -0.17% to they announced their Vision Pro VR product. The decline is also sent the NASDAQ NASDAQ The Nasdaq Stock Market or NASDAQ is an American stock exchange. It trails only the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in market capitalization and is part of a network of stock markets and options exchanges.Launched back in 1971, NASDAQ is the acronym for the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations. Since then it is known simply as NASDAQ and has become one of the most influential exchanges worldwide.The NASDAQ was the world’s first electronic stock market, and has since ass The Nasdaq Stock Market or NASDAQ is an American stock exchange. It trails only the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in market capitalization and is part of a network of stock markets and options exchanges.Launched back in 1971, NASDAQ is the acronym for the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations. Since then it is known simply as NASDAQ and has become one of the most influential exchanges worldwide.The NASDAQ was the world’s first electronic stock market, and has since ass Read this Term index into negative territory. It currently is down -27.10 points or -0.21%.

The product - and advancement to their operating systems and other products - is impressive but it is still hard to see people immersing themselves in an alternative reality environment easily and affordably. Having said that, Apple has a way of influencing and creating demand. In doing so, they create an entire ecosystem that supports multi-products and applications.

Starting Price: $3499 and will be available next year and only to the US at first.

UPDATE: Apple shares are now down $-1.89 or -1.02% at $179.05